14 minutes ago

The Nigeria U-17 women’s national team displayed remarkable resilience and determination on Monday afternoon, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory over Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup.

The match, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, Ghana, was a captivating contest that saw both teams give their all in pursuit of the top spot in Group B.

From the outset, the match was full of intensity as both teams matched each other in skill and desire. However, Nigeria’s clinical finishing proved to be the difference.

With their 3-2 win, the Flamingoes sealed their second victory of the competition, following an impressive 9-0 victory over Niger in their opening match.

The latest triumph places Nigeria firmly at the top of Group B with six points, guaranteeing them a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The team’s success thus far solidifies their position as one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

As the tournament progresses, Ghana, the host nation, has also advanced to the knockout phase, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup.