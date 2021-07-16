5 hours ago

The Nigerian army has released more than 1,000 people who have been cleared of having links with the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

They were reportedly being held at a military facility in the north-eastern city of Maiduguri in Borno state.

Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said the 1,009 suspects had undergone a “rigorous” profiling process before being cleared and handed over to the civilian authorities for release.

It is not clear how long they have spent in military detention.

In a recent report, the UN said the decade-long Islamist insurgency in north-eastern Nigeria had caused the deaths of nearly 350,000 people.

Source: bbc.com