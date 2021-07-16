The Nigerian army has released more than 1,000 people who have been cleared of having links with the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
They were reportedly being held at a military facility in the north-eastern city of Maiduguri in Borno state.
Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said the 1,009 suspects had undergone a “rigorous” profiling process before being cleared and handed over to the civilian authorities for release.
It is not clear how long they have spent in military detention.
In a recent report, the UN said the decade-long Islamist insurgency in north-eastern Nigeria had caused the deaths of nearly 350,000 people.
Source: bbc.com
