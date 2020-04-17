2 hours ago

The 46-year-old Nigerian Coronavirus patient who disappeared from self-isolation in his Wapaani residence in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa, after he was diagnosed with the deadly virus has been arrested.

It is not immediately known where Simon Okafor Chukudi was picked up as the media is yet to be briefed on the issue.

According to the Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, the Nigerian disappeared on Thursday after he was informed of his status.

Health professionals had planned to transport Chukudi to the regional isolation centre but have tried to no avail to get in touch with him.

The Nigerian is one of the region’s imported COVID-19 cases which stands at seven.

At the time of filing this report, the Regional Minister, Police Commander and Health Officials had all gathered at the Regional Hospital where the patient is to be quarantined.