2 hours ago

A 34-year-old man, James Chukwuka who failed to comply with the Restriction Order and allegedly took the blood samples of pregnant women and some residents at Gbese in James Town to test for their sugar levels has made his second appearance in Court.

Chukwuka who is currently being held for failing to comply with the Restriction Order pleaded not guilty.

The Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, remanded the accused person to reappear on April 30.

The facts, as presented, by Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang was that, the accused resides at Accra Newtown, and that on April 4, this year, at about 0900 hours, the Police had information that he was taking blood samples, checking Blood Pressure and sugar level of residents including pregnant women at the Gbese Community, near James Town in Accra.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the Police proceeded to Gbese and arrested the accused, a Nigerian national who had in his possession a glucometer, thermometer, test strips, and gloves.

He said during interrogation, the accused informed the Police that he was a distributor of food supplements but admitted he went to Gbese to take blood samples of his supposed clients.

The prosecution said during investigations it came to light that Chukwuka did not fall within the exemption group with regards to the Imposition of Restrictions on all persons in Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi.

The prosecution said a pregnant woman who lives in Gbese confirmed to the Police that her blood sample was taken by the accused.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the President, by Executive Instrument 65 and in accordance with the provisions of the Imposition Restrictions Act 2020 (Act 1012) imposed a two week restriction on movements in Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa.