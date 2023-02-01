1 hour ago

Nigerian striker, Paul Onuachu has completed his transfer deal to Southampton from Belgium side Genk for €18 million on a 3-year deal.

The 28-year-old striker who is married to Ghanaian Tracy Konadu has been in fine form for Genk where he has scored netting 17 goals in 22 appearances, making him the top scorer in the Belgian top-flight.

Onuachu who stands at 6ft'7 inches will be teaming up with Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana who also joined the saints on transfer deadline day as they attempt to starve off relegation.

He is the fifth signing of the month for Nathan Jones’s squad, after the transfers of Mislav Oršić, Charly Alcaraz and James Bree, as well as fellow deadline-day arrival Kamaldeen Sulemana.

In total, he departs with 85 goals in 134 games for the club, which he joined in 2019 from Danish side FC Midtjylland, where he scored 71 times in 181 appearances. Onuachu has also been capped 13 times for his country, scoring on three occasions.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones said: “Paul is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment.

“He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad.”