The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Adeyeye Oluwatosin, a Botany student of Lagos State University (LASU) seen kissing a minor in a viral video.

Adeyeye Oluwatosin who was arrested on Friday 5th May is currently being investigated at the State Criminal Investigation Department for molesting his three-year-old step sister.

The incident was a learned incident that happened on Tuesday 2nd, June 2020 in their residence at Shagamu. Confirming the arrest the spokesperson Lagos state police command DSP Bala Elkana said “the arrest was made after the attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing one Adeyeye Oluwatosin Babatunde of Kajola Street, Shagamu, Ogun State, a Botany student of Lagos State University, kissing his three years old step sister (name withheld).

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu tasked detectives from the Gender Unit to analyse the video and apprehend the suspect. The team got the suspect on 5/6/2020 at about 1100 hours.

He is handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for diligent prosecution in Court”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police expressed his gratitude to Nigerians who helped in bringing the incident to the notice of the Police and urged everyone to continue to speak out against sexual and gender-based violence.

Together we can stop rape, stop child abuse, and a crime against our women and children.