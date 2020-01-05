1 hour ago

President Buhari has stated that Nigerians can no longer continue seeking medical treatment abroad.

President Buhari who was represented at the inauguration of some projects at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state by minister of science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu, said that Nigerians going abroad for treatment is not good for the country and must stop.

The Nigerian leader also disclosed that his administration has paid attention to the health of Nigerians and will continue doing so with the commissioned projects.

He said; “Nigerians have suffered so much going abroad for medical treatment. This is not good for us and it must stop because we can’t afford it again.

“We have paid very serious attention to the health of our people and will continue to do so. The projects you celebrate their completion today were seriously affecting the workings of this teaching hospital.

“But today, we can say their completion have started helping to improve on the performance and welfare of both the staff and patients of this hospital.

“I wish to use this medium to congratulate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and his team in the Ecological Fund Office; the project contractor, Messrs Amayaro Nigeria Limited, as well as the project consultant, Messrs Kanode and Associates Limited, for their commitment to ensuring timely and speedy completion of the project.”