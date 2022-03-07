2 hours ago

Nigerians are fuming about the inclusion of Ogenyi Onazi in the Super Eagles' 32 man squad to play against Ghana in the World Cup play offs.

The two fierce rivals will rekindle their hostilities when they square off in a two legged play off that will see the winner book its ticket to the World Cup later this year in the gulf state.

Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.

But ahead of the tie there is a lot of believe from the Nigerians that it will be an easy ride against an easy Ghana side.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

The inclusion of the Saudi based Al-Adalah player has raised a lot of eyebrows since the 29 year old central midfielder has not played for Nigeria in years.

Onazi is on the stand by list and that has caused a lot of consternation among Nigerian supporters who believe he is not worth it.

The midfielder last appeared for Nigeria four years ago, in a 3-0 win over Seychelles in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A surprised Emmanuel Ajegunma sarcastically asked, “I thought we are playing for the World Cup and not just a friendly match? What is Onazi, who many had thought had retired doing in the squad, I hope this is not what I am thinking.”

“Onazi needs to understand that he has passed his prime,” Wole Popoola told Punch Sports Extra.

“Is it so difficult to get players who are still in the active league rather than those in the obscure league? I don’t find this list so convincing.”

Alexander Ehodagbe said, “I heard the Ghanaians are saying their coach should not invite players playing in the Saudi league and here we are digging out one from there. I laugh for Nigeria my country.”

“I saw on standby Ogenyi Onazi, is he still playing football? I thought he has retired,” Chinedu Eze wrote on Twitter.

The Black Stars will play at home on March 25 in Cape Coast, with the return match in Abuja scheduled for March 29.

Ghana's squad list will be released in the coming days by the Ghana Footbal Association.