2 hours ago

HIGHLIFE legend Amakye Dede has advised young musicians to do authentic Ghanaian music to keep our Highlife brand alive.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Amakye Dede said Ghanaians had allowed Nigerians to take our authentic Highlife sound from us.

“The only authentic music we have is Highlife but unfortunately it is only a few young musicians who are doing pure Highlife. We have allowed the Nigerians to take that from us and it is not so good for the future of our industry.

The likes of Kuami Eugene are doing great when it comes to Highlife music but I wish there were more young artistes taking up the genre,” he stated.

According to Amakye Dede, there is no way Nigerians should take Highlife music from us when it originated from Ghana.

“We can tell our own stories through Highlifeand that is what I mostly do on my songs. I try as much as people to make sure Ghanaians can relate to my songs,” he said.

Amkye Dede said his doors were open to any serious artiste who wants to do Highlife but it will only depend on how respectful the person was.

Amakye Dede began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist. This band, led by the late Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), had hits such as Abebi Bewua Eso, Wanware Me A, Odo Mani Agyina, Ohohoo Batani.

He formed his own band, the Apollo High Kings, in 1980. He dominated the Highlife scene in the 1980s and 1990s and has continued to have hit songs in the 21st century. He has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally.

Source: peacefmonline.com