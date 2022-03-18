48 minutes ago

Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo is racing against time to be fit in time for the crunch 2022 World Cup play off game against Ghana with an abductor muscle injury.

The former Chelsea player player the first three matches for his lower tier Spanish side Leganes after Nigeria exited the AFCON at the round of 16 stage.

But the defensive stalwart has not played for his side in their last three matches (Girona, CD Mirandés and UD Ibiza) due to the injury.

“He (Omeruo) looks to be injured and may miss the next game against Sporting Gijon,” a report on AS Diario Deportivo stated.

The defender has formed a good partnership with William Troost Ekong at center back and his absence will be a blow for coach Augustine Eguavoen.

He is one of eight defenders who has been called up by Augustine Eguavoen but if he is not fit in time for the game he will be replaced by Chidozie Awaziem.

Kenneth Omeruo who is part of the 2013 AFCON winning squad under the late Steven Keshie has made 55 appearances for the Nigeria, scoring a goal.