Leicester City and Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury.

The Leicester City midfielder got injured when his side faced Stade Rennes in their Europa Conference League round of 16 game second leg clash in France

Ndidi tried to tackle Gaetan Laborde for the ball but he injured himself in the process and was substituted immediately for James Maddison in the 60th minute.

Leicester City lost 2-1 but Wesley Fofana's goal made the difference as they sailed through 3-2 on aggregate to move to the next stage.

Ndidi, 25, has since undergone surgery and will be sidelined for the run-in.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said: "Wilfred Ndidi will be out for the season, it's a shame for us, but he'll get ready for next season." "It's unfortunate," added Rodgers. "He's been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that has had to have surgery on and he'll recover now until June."

The injury ruled him out of the 2022 World Cup play off double header against Ghana which they failed to qualify after Ghana drew 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.