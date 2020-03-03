1 hour ago

Sarafina will be arraigned on December 16 to take plea.

A 60-year-old Nigerien beggar, Abdulai Ibrahim, has stabbed a Ghanaian, Hamza Lewin Awal, 22, to death at Kasoa.

The sad incident occurred at the Kasoa Zongo Mosque in the Central Region on Sunday evening.

Police reports say the victim tried seizing a knife from the suspect when he was harassing those who did not give him money and in the process the beggar stabbed him fatally.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command.

The mother of the deceased, Adoley Abossey, said the victim was her only son.

The Kasoa District Police Commander, Sup/Mr. Samuel Odame, confirmed the unfortunate incident and said the suspect stabbed three persons but one died on the spot and those who survived are receiving treatment in the hospital.

He said they were yet to interrogate the suspect to know the reasons behind his crime

Source: Daily Guide