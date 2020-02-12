1 hour ago

Afro Pop artiste Wendy Shay will be performing on Friday Valentine's day during Legon Cities Fc's game with Great Olympics.

Legon Cities have already this season invited the likes of Shatta Wale, Medikal and Kwasi Arthur to perform at their home games.

Finally Wendy Shay will be performing on Val's day at the Accra Sports Stadium with the gates opening at 3pm.

Aside that there will be several give aways by the club as every person who goes to the Stadium will be given a bar of chocolate to celebrate the Vals day.

On top of that, entry will be free for all ladies so single guys can give it a try If you have no where to go on Friday as you may be lucky to get a date out there going to watch a football match.