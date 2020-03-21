3 hours ago

The president of Glow-lamp Soccer Academy and ex Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey today distributed dozens of hand sanitizers to his players after announcing an indefinite suspension of training sessions.

The academy has been in camp since the beginning of the year in preparation of the Central Regional Second Division league which was scheduled to kick off tomorrow and Sunday but had to be suspended indefinitely as a result of the outbreak of the novel and deadly CONVID-19 pandemic and subsequent directives by the GFA to it's members to suspend training activities across the country.

The former Anderlecht midfield enforcer admonished the prayers to stay safe and observe personal hygiene and make sure they return home coronavirus free....Odartey prayed for quick Return Of football in the country.