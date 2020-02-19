1 hour ago

Ghanaian female musician, Berlinda Asabea, popularly known as Nikki Banks has revealed on the Late Nite Celebrity show that she has 12 different tattoos on her body to represent the people she loves.

In an interview with Foster Romanus, she explained: “I have twelve(12) tattoos and all these are the names of people who are family to me”.

According to her, apart from a tattoo of her stage name, her other tattoos are names of her mum, dad, siblings, daughter as well as few people from her management team.

She added that she had tattoos of a flower and a wing on both sides of her thighs to symbolize how she was going to fly high in the music industry.

When quizzed if she would ever get rid of the tattoos of the names of her management team if they parted ways, she answered in the negative.

“I have a reason for putting their names on my body”, she added.

Nikki Banks is known for her song ‘Roman Sister’ and she is currently promoting a new single titled ‘Dey On Bed’.