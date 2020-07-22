39 minutes ago

Danish youngster Nikolas Nartey had a successful loan spell with Hansa Rostock in the Bundesliga III from his parent club VfB Stuttgart.

The midfielder's future with Hansa Rostock hinges on whether Stuttgart gain promotion into the Bundesliga which as it stands remains very unlikely after the defeats in Kiel and Wiesbaden.

With an unlikely event of promotion the midfielder's loan spell with Hansa Rostock will be renewed for the player to continue his development in the third tier.

After a year in the third division with Hansa Rostock, in which Nartey made 19 appearances and scored one goal and provided four assists, he is now to gain further experience in a league.

Nartey has not hidden is desire to continue with Hansa Rostock as he feels conformable at the club.

"The mood is good. We trained all the time believing that we would keep playing. Hard and professional," the Dane told the picture. "I only think of Hansa, this season. We still have plans."

And Nartey feels comfortable with Hansa Rostock, where the club is a very happy with the young Dane.

"It is an open secret that Nikolas has developed well with us and that we would like to continue working with him," explains Hansa Sports Director Martin Pieckenhagen.

And the 20-year-old also feels comfortable on the Baltic Sea: "Of course, Hansa is an option. But first of all, I'm concentrating on this season."

Another loan from the Dane to Rostock , according to the information is in the picture, quite realistic, because the first talks are said to have already taken place. However, another loan seems only likely if VfB Stuttgart packs the promotion to the Bundesliga. But that is far from certain after the defeat in Kiel and Wiesbaden.

VfB Stuttgart: Will the Swabians get their Danish talent back from Rostock in summer?

Nartey born in Denmark has a Ghanaian father and a Danish mother and has been playing for the Denmark u-21 side.