54 minutes ago

A Security Analyst, Adib Saani has said some residents in Nima, a suburb of Accra are living in fear after one of the suspected gang leaders, Kumordzi has been granted bail after his arrest.

This is causing fear and panic among the people, Adib Saani told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday February 21.

“Kumordzi was bailed after his arrest. Some of the inhabitants were even angry because the people who volunteered information are all scared. These guys are back on the street.

“Some are in the state of shock because after all this drama at Nima-Mamobi some of the culprits have been granted bail,” he said.

On Sunday February 20 the Police announced the arrest of suspect Ali Awudu, one of the Nima riot Kingpins and leader of the “Bombom gang”.

The suspect who has been on the run since the recent Mamobi-Nima violence which occurred on January 18, 2022, was arrested at Aflao through an intelligence-led operation.

His arrest means that the leaders of the two groups are both going to be taken through the due process of the law. Suspect Ibrahim Hussein alias Kumordzi, leader of the Kumordzi group was earlier arrested on February 4, 2022, in a similar intelligence-led exercise.

So far, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and we are still pursuing other members of the gang to bring them to face justice.

As we had earlier assured, the Police will do whatever it takes to arrest all other members of the gang and dismantle their activities through the due process of the law.