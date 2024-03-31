3 hours ago

Mohammed Kudus, the dynamic attacker for the Black Stars and West Ham United, attributes much of his success to his roots in Nima, a vibrant community in Accra, Ghana.

Discovered by the Right to Dream Academy, Kudus reflects on his upbringing in Nima, emphasizing the resilience instilled in him by the challenges of the neighbourhood.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus highlighted the mental toughness required to thrive in Nima, where toughness is a necessity for survival.

He spoke of the importance of strength, both physical and mental, in facing the adversities of the environment.

“Mentally it’s a very tough area,” he told The Guardian. “You have to be very tough to live there. If you are soft people walk on you. It has an impact on how I play. In 50-50 challenges I don’t want to lose it. I work on my body and make sure I am very strong on the ball.”

“There are no rules over there!” he says. “It’s all in. You have to be very strong.”

Kudus debunked misconceptions about Nima, noting the abundance of professional footballers who have emerged from the area.

“When you say Nima it’s like there’s a lot of violence happening there, it’s like a ghetto and you need to be street smart and tough to stay there,” Kudus says.

He challenges stereotypes by underscoring the talent and potential within communities like Nima, often overshadowed by negative portrayals.

“There’s a lot of professional players from there. It’s why I always keep mentioning where I come from. There can be talent as well.”

After rising through the ranks with FC Nordsjaelland and Ajax, Kudus chose to continue his journey with West Ham United, determined to defy stereotypes and represent his community on a global stage.