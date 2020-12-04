2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North constituency in the Eastern region Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei has said while most Ghanaian leaders are known for a particular development project that inures to the benefit of the citizenry, John Mahama is only known and remembered for dumsor.

Dumsor is a persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage.

This happened in 2012 and ended in late 2015 under the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Speaking at a rally at Akropong on Thursday, 3 December 2020, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei who is also the Deputy Minister of Information called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and shun the NDC because it’s flagbearer, Mr Mahama after his first term in office is not known for anything positive but dumsor.

She said: “Every head of state is remembered for something. Kwame Nkrumah is remembered for the Akosombo dam, President Kufuor is remembered for National Health Insurance Scheme, school feeding, mass cocoa spraying.

“A President also came called Mahama and he is remembered for dumsor but when we mention Nana Akufo-Addo, he is remembered for Free SHS so vote for Akufo-Addo to continue his good works.”

Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei soliciting for votes for the NPP on December 7 noted that the government has constructed a clinic and kindergarten at Obosomase which is yet to be out-doored, a nursing training school in Mampong, a youth centre and KG block at Amanokrom which is under construction among others.

She said Mr Mahama and the NDC did nothing for the people of Akropong and the Eastern region and, therefore, does not deserve their vote.