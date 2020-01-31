1 hour ago

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) under the leadership of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw has built an ultra-modern regional office complex for the staff, lotto marketing companies and other stakeholders in Ho, Volta Region.

Before, the authority was renting an office space for its day-to-day businesses, administration and operations in the region.

The new office complex serves as a relief for the staff of the authority in the Volta Region.

Upon assumption of office as the Director-General of NLA, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw has also supervised the: ‘Refurbishment of the Secretariat for Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG) and refurbishment of the Head Office for the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies.’

Plans are far advanced to establish more offices for the National Lottery Authority (NLA) across the country to meet the demands of accessibility, availability and visibility as far as the Customers/Clients of the Authority are concerned.

The NLA according to its boss will continue to be innovative in order to support government to raise revenue for national development as well as create jobs for the good people of Ghana.