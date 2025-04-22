21 hours ago

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, has cautioned the public to be wary of lotto fraudsters, particularly on social media.

He advised against falling prey to fraudsters who claim to possess leaked winning numbers in exchange for money, a deceitful practice that has victimized many.

Mr. Abdul Salam made these remarks in Kwahu, Nkwatia, where the NLA held its Easter Community Draw on Saturday, 19th April.

“A lot of the time, these scammers use the images of Management and Staff on social media, assuring unsuspecting people that they can make them rich in connivance with officials of NLA, and have defrauded several people through this narrative.

If anybody tells you they can make you rich, consider it like choosing to stake your car number. Nobody can manipulate the numbers or find a way to make you win. The National Lottery Authority’s games are meant for development and are purely a game of chance,” Mr. Abdul-Salam said.

The NLA organizes Community Draws periodically to bring the lottery Draw process closer to the public and foster community engagement. Mr. Abdul-Salam emphasized the transparency of Community Draws.

“These events, where the NLA’s Draw machines are relocated from the Authority’s Brennan Hall to a community, serve as a platform for the public to witness the Draw Process firsthand, dispelling any misconceptions about the NLA’s Draws being manipulated”. – Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

Mr. Abdul-Salam also urged patrons to share the obligation of responsible gaming by not overindulging to prevent addiction and ensuring that minors are not involved in playing the game.

The NLA Director General thanked the Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Mr. Bernard Appiah Gyebi, the Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, Nkwatiahene and Kwahu Sananahene, Nana Boamah Ayiripe III, Aburihene, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, Dodowahene, Okukrubuor Nene Teye Kwasi Agyeman and Abotakyihene, Nana Kwame Sakyi Ababio III and their wing chiefs for gracing the occasion to witness the National Weekly Lotto Draw.

NLA’s National Weekly Lotto Draw was presented by ace Presenters, Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto, Robert Nana Kodua, Wofa K and NLA’s in-house presenter, Nancy Awuradwoa Darko, who entertained and interacted with the crowd that had thronged the venue to observe the Draw.

The winning numbers for the National Weekly Lotto Draw were 44, 27, 48, 85 and 90. Patrons who answered questions and others who won received souvenirs.

NLA Good Causes Foundation Donates Items To Chiefs Of Kwahu

In line with tradition, as a gesture of solidarity, and in accordance with the Arts and Culture Pillar of the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation, a team, led by the Deputy Director-General, Mr. Eric Yeboah Wadie, presented items to the Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III and Nkwatiahene, Nana Boamah Ayiripe III., in support of the Easter festivities.

The items included packs of water, cartons of drinks, and cash donations.

The chiefs thanked the Deputy Director-General and the Management of NLA for honouring them by celebrating Easter with the Kwahu people and bringing the Draw to their community.

They also congratulated Mr. Eric Yeboah Wadie, a native of Kwahu, on his appointment as Deputy Director-General. They wished him success in this new role and urged him to conduct himself creditably to bring honour to his community.

The Arts and Culture Pillar of the NLA Good Causes Foundation celebrates and supports projects safeguarding and protecting Ghanaian cultural events and educational programs.