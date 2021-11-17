1 hour ago

A private citizen has accused the management of the National Lottery Authority of perpetuating acts of illegality in relation to the licensing of Operators of Private Lotto (OPL) popularly known as Banker-to-Banker lottery operations.

According to the gentleman who goes by the name Justice Yeboah, the NLA is not mandated to license Banker-Banker lotto operates.

"Under the act 722, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is only mandated to license Lotto Marketing Companies and not Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators/Agents/writers."

"All Private Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers are supposed to be licensed under Act 844 regulated by Act 722", he added.

He accused the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku of doing things incompetently, urging him to abreast himself of the existing laws.

"Samuel Awuku should educate himself properly with the laws and existing contracts of Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators."

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) under the National Lotto Act 2006 (Act 722) are supposed to issue coupons to Lotto Marketing Companies to sell in exchange of Lotto Commission which is currently at 20%.

How practically possible for the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to compete with the private sector Lotto Operators across Ghana when NLA has woefully failed to reform the Lotto business to make it attractive to the staking public? The poor Commission of 20% to the lotto marketing companies has compelled majority of the Lotto Companies to sell for the Banker-to-Banker Lotto Operators to attract a Commission of between 30%-40%.

The NLA is incompetent to monopolize the operations of Lottery in Ghana.

The Ministry of Finance and the National Lottery Authority should create the enabling environment for the lottery industry to sustain the various jobs which has been created by the Operators of Private Lotto.

The recent arrest by the National Lottery Authority is a threat to national security and has the tendency to create unemployment situation in the country.

Sign

Justice Yeboah

(Concern Citizen).

