1 hour ago

On behalf of the Board led by His Eminence Togbe Francis Nyonyo, and Management led by Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes all its Staff, Stakeholders, particularly the Lotto Marketing Companies who serve as the backbone of the Authority, and Ghanaians a Happy Christmas and a fruitful 2020.

2019 has been one of the most successful years for the Authority as we were able to launch and roll out new products such as NLA VAG Lotto, Daywa, Super 6 and Lucky 3.

God willing 2020, the Authority would focus on the full implementation of the E-kiosk Project, aimed at contributing to the digitization of the economy spearheaded by Akufo-Addo's Administration.

Let's use this festive season to do good to people especially the less privileged in society . Most importantly, we encourage all Staff of the Authority to be more responsible during this season.

Once again Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.