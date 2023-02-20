1 hour ago

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Ministry of Energy to engage staff and management of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) to find solutions to the current stand-off between the staff and management of the company over the stay of the managing director.

Staff groups of NEDCo had been on strike since February 8 but called off the action on February 16 upon a receipt of summon from the NLC.

The staff has been demanding the removal of the Managing Director of the company, Osmani Aludiba Ayuba for poor financial performance and unsustainability.

In an interview with Citi News, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah said the Commission recommended further engagement between the major stakeholders after listening to all the parties.

He lauded the staff for their demands which he said are largely in the interest of the power distribution company.

“They [the staff] are not self-seeking but looking for the interest and development of the company and that is a good one.”

When asked what the Commission makes of the demand for the dismissal of the MD, Mr. Asamoah said that is solely the decision of the staff, but especially when the staff’s resolution is not far from that of the MD, it is only further recommendation proposed.

“It is their demand and I don’t think that is the way to go because from their resolution and their presentation before the committee, they kept mentioning the management, and we have looked at that, and we have seen that it goes beyond that, and we have asked them to engage the Ministry to find a workable solution especially when the MD is talking about sustainability and the staff are also talking about sustainability.”

Source: citifmonline