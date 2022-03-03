1 hour ago

The National Media Commission (NMC) has announced new boards for state-owned media houses.

This is in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).

A statement by the NMC, signed by its Executive Secretary, George Sarpong, said “the National Commission, has, in consultation with H.E The President, appointed the following persons to the governing boards of public corporations managing the state-owned media.”

For the Graphic Communication Company Limited, the following persons have been appointed: Professor Olivia Frimpong Kwapong, Chair, Mrs Ivy Austin, Dr Valentin Kwasi Mensah, Mr Ebenezer Asante Sefa, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey, Yaw D. Oppong Esq. and Mr Ato Afful, Managing Director.

For the Ghana News Agency, Mr Mr. Ransford Tetteh has been appointed Chair, while Mrs Ivy Hoetu, Mr Daniel Addai, Dr N. A. Ibrahim Lartey, Mr Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery, Dr Charles Kwening, Ms Juliet Amoah and Mr Kofi Owusu, General Manager, as members.

The News Times Corporation is chaired by Dr Kwaku Rockson with Prof. Kofi Quashigah, Mrs Victoria Natsu, Mr Donald Gwira, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Mr. Kofi Marrah, Mr Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo, Ms Doris Adabasu Kuwornu and Mr Adu Owusu, Managing Director as members.

Prof. Samuel Debrah chairs the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation with Mrs Efuah Ghartey, Dr Kwame Nyamekye, Mrs Ama Serwah Nerquay, Mr. Peter Yarquah, Mr. Thomas Bronii, Mr Adjei Afriyie Nketia, Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba, Dr. Tannoh Debrah and Prof. Amin Alhassan (Director-General, as board members.