5 hours ago

Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has said that no amount of political propaganda can diminish Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy.

In a post shared on Facebook on Sunday, August 4, 2024 , he entreated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to distort Ghana’s history, especially regarding who founded Ghana.

“President Akufo-Addo must recognize that after eight years of deliberate efforts to distort Ghana’s narrative, Kwame Nkrumah’s status as the founder of modern Ghana is firmly established.

"No amount of political propaganda can ever diminish his legacy or alter the historical truth of his peerless contributions to our nation.

"The historical facts unequivocally demonstrate that Nkrumah spearheaded the struggle for Ghana's liberation from colonial rule, making him the primus inter pares of Ghana's independence movement.

"Ghana, formerly known as the Gold Coast, was under British colonial rule for over a century. The fight for independence was not a spontaneous event but the result of years of agitation, activism, and political organization. While various individuals contributed to this struggle, it was Nkrumah's exceptional leadership and vision that paved the way for Ghana's freedom," he narrated.

He said Kwame Nkrumah was not just a participant in Ghana's independence struggle but the architect and driving force behind the movement for independence.

“Kwame Nkrumah was not just a participant in Ghana's independence struggle; he was the architect and driving force behind the movement; he was the architect and driving force behind the movement. His return from the United States in 1947, influenced by Pan-Africanism and socialism, marked the beginning of a radical approach to the fight for independence. Nkrumah's founding of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in 1949 and his slogan "Self-Government Now!" galvanized the masses and set the stage for Ghana's liberation.

Nkrumah's unique ability to mobilize the masses through strikes, protests, and demonstrations challenged colonial authority and inspired ordinary Ghanaians to demand their rights. His unflinching dedication to unity within the nationalist movement and his advocacy for pan-Africanism showcased his visionary leadership and commitment to a free Africa," he narrated.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024 , the President, in his address to the nation on Founders Day, objected to the fact that Ghana was founded by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“I speak to you this evening, rejecting completely the notion that Ghana was founded by one man. While Kwame Nkrumah’s contributions to our independence are undeniable, it is important to acknowledge for ourselves that respect that the struggle for our nation’s freedom was a collective effort spanning several generations," he explained.

His comments have sparked a debate about the role Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, played in the struggle to attain independence.

Read the post below: