Journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has taken a harsh stance against Afua Asantewaa and her management for neglecting to inform her supporters and the people of Ghana about her botched sing-a-thon attempt.

Arnold stated that Afua Asantewaa's management needs to raise her up to be truthful, or else she won't be able to secure endorsement deals.

Arnold Baidoo asserted that the GWR had spoken with Afua directly long before the news of her failed effort to shatter the record for the longest singing marathon broke yesterday.

During an appearance on Peace FM's Entertainment Review program, Arnold Baidoo expressed agreement with those who have indicated that Afua was keeping the details of her botched effort a secret rather than stepping forward to inform the public.

"It would have been best to just come out and speak the truth because no brand would want to work with a dishonest person. Thus, it is untrue to say that she got the news while getting ready to host a show," Arnold objected.

He added, "The narratives keep deepening that you are dishonest and that you didn't say the truth. This will significantly damage your brand. If not, let's see whether her management can control that narrative."

