1 hour ago

Amadou Fontem Tingana, the agent of former Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga has disclosed that no Cameroonian player will ever play for the club unless this current management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah is no more.

He has accused them of being poor at their job and also treating players poorly and habours regrets about doing business with them.

According to the player's agent, he initially thought he was working with professionals but he later realized it was the reverse.

Speaking to Akoma FM, the agent of the lethal forward stressed that the Ghana Premier League champions have the poorest management he has ever seen.

“Let (Kotoko) know that it is not all about money, relationship counts but unfortunately they have destroyed that beautiful relationship with AS Fortuna. Kotoko still owes them $10, 000. Based on this issue, no Cameronian player will join Kotoko unless this current crop of management of Kotoko are out of office.

“Players and Club Presidents in Cameroon know that the CEO of Kotoko is acting more as an agent than a club CEO,” Amadou Fontem Tingana said.