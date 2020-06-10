1 hour ago

The Jungle Warfare School (JWS), also known as the Seth Anthony Barracks, Akim-Achiase, in the Eastern Region, has not recorded any case of Covid-19.

This disclosure was made by the Chief Instructor (CI) of JWS, Major Bright Basuglo, during the disinfection and fumigation exercise in the facility by Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Wednesday.

According to the CI of JWS, the jungle training school for the military was strictly adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

This, he said, included Veronica buckets in front of every department within the school, use of hand-based alcohol sanitisers, practising physical distancing and on top of that compulsory wearing of masks by those within and others coming from outside.

Even though the school had not recorded any Covid-19 case, Major Basuglo said they were not losing their guard.

“We will continue to strictly adhere to all the Covid-19 preventive protocols to enable us stay healthy to contribute our quota to the nation’s fight against this unseen enemy,” assured the CI of JWS.

Against this backdrop, he applauded the efforts of the Military High Command and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the exercise.

He went on to intimate that the disinfection exercise carried out in the school will go a long way to protect officers and students at the Seth Anthony Barracks against the virus.

He further disclosed that the school which has a staff strength of 100 was currently training 69 students.

Facilities disinfected were various classrooms, offices, headquarters building, guard posts and the barracks.

For her part, the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, revealed that the exercise was being done simultaneously in all military installations and facilitates across the country.

According to her, the disinfection of military facilities will last for a week.

She added that her outfit had already disinfected a small military unit in Koforidua.

However, she disclosed that within the week Zoomlion will be disinfecting churches, mosques and other institutions across the country.