41 minutes ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has warned that the recent phenomenon of citizens filing lawsuits against the passage of bills or the work of Parliament could render the legislature useless.

Richard Sky and Amanda Odoi are at the Supreme Court seeking an injunction to prevent Parliament from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to President Akufo-Addo.

Additionally, a citizen has filed a suit at the Apex Court against a petition to Parliament to investigate the Cecilia Dapaah Saga.

Speaking during a debate on the propriety of laying the Standards Authority Pricing of Cement Regulation, the Speaker referred to the possibility, as warned by Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, of someone going to court over the Legislative Instrument (LI) to declare that no court has the authority to stop Parliament from performing its work.

The former Nadowli-Kaleo MP, however, stated that after the legislative processes are concluded, the court can intervene.

Alban Bagbin revealed that he has been inundated with lawsuits seeking to stop Parliament from undertaking its legitimate duties.

Although the Speaker said his comments are without prejudice to the ongoing Supreme Court hearings, he urged MPs to pay serious attention to this development lest they lose their relevance.