Former Asante Kotoko captain Godwin Ablordey has taken a shot at current Asante Kotoko players as they lack quality.

He says that no player currently at Kotoko can take a spot in the Kotoko team he played for during his playing days.

According to Ablordey, the current Kotoko team lack the quality of the likes of Stephen Oduro, Jordan Opoku among others.

The King Faisal assistant coach adds that he will not blame the current management for recruiting these average players as the domestic league in its entirety lacks quality.

He adds that if the reds want quality players they must go outside the shores of Ghana to get them which is expensive and calls on the supporters to help.

Ablordey who was a long-time captain for Kotoko made this known in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“They (Kotoko) have no special quality players like they used to have in the past such as Stephen Oduro, Jordan, and the rest.

"I won't blame the current management for recruiting these average players because the league itself lacks quality. Most of the players playing in the other clubs are average ones unlike during our time when most of the players were in the senior national teams”

“If Kotoko really wants to recruit quality, they need to scout outside the shores of Ghana and that is costly. The fans however must support the team financially by attending matches so management can recruit the kind of quality they (supporters) are craving for”

“I'm sorry to say this, but none of the current Kotoko crop of players would have gotten a place in our team during our playing days”.