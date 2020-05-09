1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has dismissed suggestions that former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anydoho is the next person in line to be suspended after Mr. Allotey Jacobs.

Social media has been buzzing this week with calls by some NDC faithful for the suspension of Mr. Koku Anyidoho after the party suspended its former Central Region Mr Allotey Jacobs over what it termed as ‘anti-party conduct’.

Some NDC members have complained over the utterances of Mr. Anyidoho after he lost his bid to unseat his boss(Asiedu Nketia) during the NDC’s internal elections.

His critics say his public utterances have not favored the NDC ever since he left the party position, hence he needs to be disciplined just as has been done to Allotey Jacobs.

But speaking on Ekosiisen show monitored by Kasapafmonilne.com, Mr. Asiedu Nketia stated that the NEC has not thought of such an action.

“We’ve not received any petition to sanction Koku Anyidoho and the National Executives Council has not also deliberated over any such move.”