2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has provided an update on the disappearance of Mrs Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staffer of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti region.

The Police in a statement said it had secured a court order to refer the husband of Rhodaline, Dr Wilberforce Aggrey for psychiatric examination due to some incoherent statements he had made on the matter.

It will be recalled that Mrs Amoah-Darko was reported missing on September 2, 2021, by her husband.

The Police statement also stressed that as of Wednesday, October 27, 2021, there was no evidence linking Dr Aggret to the disappearance of Rhodaline.

"As part of investigations into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region, the Police on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, secured a court order to refer the husband of Rhodaline, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, for psychiatric examination due to some incoherent statements from him on the matter," the statement said.

"It must be placed on record, that as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Police have no evidence linking Dr. Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline.

"Investigations are still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter".

The Police statement further urged persons to desist from creating and circulating unconfirmed reports on the case since their actions can impede Police investigations.

"The public shall be fully updated on this issue once investigations are completed. Let us endeavour to respect the privacy of the families involved.

"As we continue to work tirelessly on this matter, we entreat anyone with information concerning this case or any other case under investigation to contact the Police on emergency numbers 18555 and 191".