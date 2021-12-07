1 hour ago

Former Hearts and Kotoko player Charles Taylor says that the local game is bereft of the needed quality to succeed on the African stage.

This follows the Hearts of Oak debacle in Algeria against JS Souara where they were handed a heavy 4-0 defeat for the second time this season.

Hearts began their stint in the CAF Champions League where they were eliminated by Moroccan giants Wydad AC by a hefty 6-2 aggregate.

Speaking in an interview with Angel TV, the legendary former Ghana star says that it will take the next decade for Ghanaian clubs to make an impact in Africa.

"Right now, no Ghanaian club can make any impact in Africa in the next 10 years. There's no quality to compete.

“Some of our best players will sit on bench in North Africa clubs. Ghana lacks quality in all areas, technical, management and players,” Charles Taylor said in an interview on Angel TV.

Over the years, Ghanaian clubs have failed to make the grade in African Inter club competitions with Asante Kotoko, Hearts, Aduana, AshGold among others all failing in Africa.