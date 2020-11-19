2 hours ago

There is no place for any Ghanaian club in the top 20 best ranking teams on the African continent according to ratings conducted by footballdatabase.

It comes as no surprise since teams in Ghana have failed to perform well in African interclub competitions with Hearts the only side to have won a continental title in 2004.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is the highest ranking Ghanaian team on the 34th position having dropped four place in the previous ranking.

Ashantigold is the next highest ranking Ghanaian side placing 54th on the list of best teams on the African continent.

Berekum Chelsea is third with 73rd position on the continent while Aduana Stars are the 4th best Ghanaian club after placing 76th in the overall ranking.

Hearts placed 92nd after moving six places higher.

Check out the current top 20:

Al Ahly

Esperance de Tunis

TP Mazembe

Zamalek

Al-Merreikh

Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Hilal Omdurman

Etoile du Sahel

CS Sfaxien

Vita Club

Wydad Casablanca

Dynamos

Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto

Raja Casablanca

Stade Malien Bamako

Orlando Pirates

Djoliba AC

Coton Sport

Kaizer Chiefs

Atletico Petro Luanda.