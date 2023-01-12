1 hour ago

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that no Ghanaian coach has applied for the vacant Black Stars job.

He disclosed in an interview that his outfit has received in excess of (60) sixty application letters with most of them coming from Europe and a few from South America with no Ghanaian coach among the candidates.

Ghana is without a coach after Otto Addo ended his short stint with Ghana after taking over the job in March 2022 after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac who presided over a disastrous second stint.

The Dortmund coach guided Ghana to the World Cup but his side was eliminated at the group stages after defeats to Portugal, and Uruguay and a win against Korea.

“Maybe over 60 applications. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars are not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that,” the Ghana FA Communications Director said.

Henry Asante Twum added, “I’m never surprised that coaches are constantly applying. Most of them are from European countries and some too from South America.

“So far no Ghanaian coach has applied for the Black Stars job.”

The last time a Ghanaian was coach of the Black Stars was in 2020 when C.K Akonnor was appointed but was later sacked in September 2021 after a defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.