1 hour ago

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has declared a 72-hour prayer and fasting period against the spread of the coronavirus.

The founder and leader of Action Chapel International has been leading his congregation to pray since 8 march 2020 that no Ghanaian life, home and abroad, will be lost to the coronavirus.

Declaring the 72-hour fasting and prayers at his church on Sunday, 8 March 2020, Archbishop Duncan-Williams told his congregation: “I’m declaring a 72-hours prayer. There comes a time when we must demonstrate and show who we trust; its either we trust God, believe God or the arm of flesh”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this virus is an imminent danger. It’s a danger against humanity, its conspiracy against the human race, it is evil; that’s why we will not put our trust in the arm of flesh, that’s why we shall call upon the name of the Lord. For it is written: ‘Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be delivered’.

“And I’m calling for 72-hour prayers beginning from tomorrow [Monday, 9 March 2020] that we will pray to secure our airwaves, to secure our borders and our high seas and waters and rivers that the plague will not enter this country, that the virus is not accessing our airwaves, that there will be no loss of life of any Ghanaian home and abroad by the reason of this virus”.

As of today, Thursday, 12 March 2020, 126, 380 coronavirus cases had been recorded across the globe, according to worldometer with 4, 635 deaths.

Source: peacefmonline