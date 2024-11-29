55 minutes ago

The National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, says no government can cancel the Free Senior High School Policy until the 1992 constitution of Ghana is suspended.

Opare Addo refuted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) 's claim that the NDC intends to scrap the policy if voted into power.

He argued that the Free SHS programme is a constitutional mandate, that requires governments to implement progressively.

“John Mahama knew that we were going to implement progressively free SHS because our constitution is very clear and yet they come round to tell you when you go for the NDC they will cancel free SHS. How is that possible? When the Constitution has made it so. Until we suspend the Constitution, no government can cancel Free SHS. It is written in black and white. And once it has started nobody can cancel it,” he added.

The NDC Youth Organizer said this Thursday during a meeting with teachers from deprived communities in the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region.

He was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for the area, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, as part of his campaign tour.

Mr. Opare Addo criticized the NPP government for poor implementation of the Free SHS policy, which he believes has negatively impacted the quality of education.

He cited the introduction of the double-track system as a major setback, reducing contact hours for students and affecting learning outcomes.

He also pointed to the prolonged lack of textbooks and other teaching materials, overcrowding in classrooms and dormitories, and poor feeding in schools as issues undermining the policy’s effectiveness.

The National Youth Organizer pointed out the recent distribution of expired rice to Senior High Schools as an example of the government’s failure to prioritize student welfare.

He described the incident as a demonstration of insensitivity to the health and well-being of students.

In addition to education, George Opare Addo criticized the government for a range of issues, including the collapse of financial institutions, corruption scandals, and the diversion of public funds for the National Cathedral project. He argued that these challenges, combined with the current economic hardships, have made life unbearable for many Ghanaians.

The NDC Youth Organizer urged teachers and constituents to vote for John Mahama and Thomas Ampem Nyarko in the upcoming elections to continue driving development in the constituency.

He also called on voters to support the NDC in the 2024 general elections, promising better governance and improvements in key sectors.