58 minutes ago

Mark Badu-Aboagye, CEO of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), urged the incoming administration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama to prioritize supporting the private sector to foster economic growth and revenue generation.

In an interview on Joy News’ PM Express, he stressed that the key to financial stability is not increasing taxes but creating an environment where businesses can thrive.

He emphasized that a thriving private sector will naturally lead to higher tax revenues.

His comments come amid ongoing discussions on Ghana's tax policies, with many concerned about the effects of tax hikes on businesses.

Badu-Aboagye concluded that the focus should be on improving tax compliance and effectiveness, rather than just raising tax rates.