2 hours ago

Kennedy Nyarko Osei, Chairperson of the Roads and Transport Committee and member of the Special Budget Committee, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the unprecedented road construction efforts under his administration.

Kennedy Osei, in a recent interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, asserted that no government can be expected to complete Ghana's extensive road network within a mere 8 years.

Osei emphasized, "No government can compare itself to the Akufo-Addo government in terms of the road that we have done. Our problems are enormous, and we still have a deficit that doesn’t mean we don’t have road problems in this country."

He also pointed out that with just over 40 percent of the country's roads being tarred, there is a substantial 60 percent that remains untarred, posing a complex challenge.

He went on to praise the Akufo-Addo government's remarkable achievement, stating, "We have done over 11,000 kilometres as I speak to you, which government in the history of Ghana has been able to do this?"

He also argued that accomplishing such a feat within 8 years is unparalleled and would take other administrations significantly longer.

"If the government in 8 years is able to do 11,000 kilometres, this 11,000 will take some people 16 years to do. No government can finish our roads within 8 years," he added.