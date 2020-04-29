1 hour ago

Legendary Ghanaian music producer Appiah Dankwah popularly known as Appietus has said no individual can claim ownership of the Azonto genre.

There have been controversies in the music circles with regards to originators of Azonto music as efforts are being made to revive it.

But according to the multiple award-winning producer, Azonto belongs all Ghanaian music-loving fans because we aided it to progress on the international staged but bemoaned it unexpected downfall over the past few years.

“We can claim ownership of Azonto as a people. Sometimes I feel Azonto was abandoned because we tend to like new things and it was taken away from us,’’ he told Ghana News Agency.

Appietus was optimistic that Azonto music and dance can be made bigger again if Ghanaian musicians join forces to help thrive it.

“The world loved Azonto some time back but instead of pushing it and making it a vibrant genre we left it but I also efforts in bringing it back one more time and I believe it is going to be successful because we once made it a success," he said.