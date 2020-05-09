2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah has bemoaned the continuous indecipline in Ghana Football, saying Ghanaians are yet to learn some lessons from the May 9 disaster.

Mr Mensah was the Chairman of Kotoko when a football clash between his team and perennials rivals Hearts of Oak in Accra resulted in the lost of 128 lives of football fan.

Saturday marks the 19th commemoration of the biggest football disaster accross Africa and the campaign against hooliganism at the stadiums has not achieved no results.

Herbert Mensah who was an eyewitness during the disaster emotionally recounts the happenings and concludes that we have learnt no lesson as a people.

“When you hear people taking gun shot and when people are physically assaulting one another at the stadium then it appears as though the lessons are not learnt," he said l.

“Football is such an emotional game but it’s so important that we take a sense of responsibility, when I was the chairman of Asante Kotoko, there’s no more beautiful sight than seeing a vehicle coming to the stadium with Hearts or Asante Kotoko flag on it.

“I will walk to the stadium and hold Harry Zakour’s hand, Kumasi is our home but I have to show that beyond football.

“In one match when Jacob Nettey received a stone to the head on the field of play and was bleeding, I went down[from my VIP seat] went into the stadium to hold Jacob Nettey’s hand in front of the crowd, to show that we don’t do that, it’s not acceptable.

Herbert who is now the Chairman of the Ghana Rugby Union want Ghanaians to reflect of the importance of human life above football glory.

“So, we have to continue to show that, so if like me you have carried bodies [injured and dead people], if like me on that faithful night you went and realise the back gate was locked.

“If like me you carry the body you do not know whether it’s Kotoko or Hearts, its human body that’s all that matters.

“If you live through that then you should have the common sense to never to do that again, never to use a weapon, never to use your fist – the ambulance service and the security service had gone,” he concluded.

The former football administrator yearly with support from donor’s support wellbeing of victims and families of the disaster and by so create awareness on the dangers associated with allowing our emotions to lead us in the game

Saturday, May 9, 2020 will be the 19th anniversary of the May 9th disaster which claimed 126 lives and left many in a sorry state.