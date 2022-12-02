5 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has dismissed reports that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been authorised to collect levies on luxury vehicles.

In a statement, the GRA described the reports as false, adding that no such directive has been issued by the Authority.

“The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to a purported letter from the Authority being circulated on social media titled ‘Implementation of Luxury Vehicle Levy’. The said letter states that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been authorised to collect an annual levy imposed on luxury vehicles with high engine capacities.

“GRA wishes to inform the general public that this publication was not issued by the Authority and its contents are completely FALSE. No levies have been imposed on luxury vehicles, and neither is the DVLA authorised to collect such levies.”

GRA urged the public to disregard the said publication and cautioned those spreading the false information to desist from doing so.

The authority added that investigations are currently being carried out into the source of the misleading information, and persons found to have deliberately fabricated and circulated this information will be sanctioned appropriately.

Source: citifmonline