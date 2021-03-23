2 hours ago

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has acknowledged that there are differences in the party as of this moment.

The infighting in the New Patriotic Party as to who takes over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024 has no end in sight as several issues crop up on a daily basis from the camps of the leading contenders.

But Nana B who is the National Youth Organizer for the NPP believes that regardless of the cracks in the political party, they burry their differences as a party and move to greater heights as they work towards achieving greater laurels.

In a post shared on his social media handles and sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Henry Nana Boakye said “No matter the stormy or sunny weather; no matter the challenging circumstances we find ourselves in; and no matter our differences or divergent opinions, we SOLDIER on, as one great FAMILY”.

Currently, National Executives of the New Patriotic Party are touring parts of the country to ascertain what went wrong during the 2020 elections in order to streamline things for the good of the political party.

They believe that hearing from the people at the grassroot will better place them in a position to get things right in 2024 when the country goes to the polls to select new crop of leaders.

Source: MyNewsGh