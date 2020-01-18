1 hour ago

Tic’s decision to sue Wizkid for a whopping $82,000 over a copyright infringement claim is not informed by his quest to exploit the Nigerian artiste as suggested by some persons but to protect his intellectual property, the Ghanaian rapper has argued.

According to him, the need to protect his intellectual property has always been paramount, adding that Wizkid’s team’s reluctance in having a conversation over the issue triggered the lawsuit.

“I don’t feel good about trends. I feel good about what I stand for, and what I stand for is protecting my intellectual property as well as protecting what is me. If doing that will make you trend, so be it! I like the fact that I’m trending but I don’t like it that I may sue somebody before I trend,” he told 3FM’s MzGee.

Tic disclosed that the decision to file a suit against Wizkid for sampling his 2004 ‘Fefe Nefe’ hit song has been greeted with mixed feelings.

“It’s something that musicians wouldn’t like to really do. It’s something that may let you lose some fans and may let you gain some fans. It’s a 50/50 thing. It’s not something that you wake and say you’d wanna do. But when it gets to the point that you have to do it, then you obviously have to do it,” he mentioned.

Tic’s lawsuit history

About two years ago, Tic won a case against Melcom for using his image to plug their products in the absence of a contract.

Melcom was ordered by an Accra High Court to pay Tic compensation of GHC 300,000. The rapper had earlier demanded GHC500,000 in damages.



Ghanaweb