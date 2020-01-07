The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has secured an enhancement to the packages under its existing agreement with NASCO for players and coaches of the Premier League to include the Women's Premier League.

The inclusion of the Women's Premier League in the player of the match award scheme by NASCO, is part of the GFA's efforts at deploying various strategies to bring more improvement and visibility to the Women's Premier League, which starts on the weekend of January 17 -19, 2020.

Meanwhile, the NASCO Premier League Man of the Match award for the 2019/2020 Season will take retrospective effect, meaning all players who won man of the match awards on Match Week 1 and 2 will receive their awards.

Apart from the player of the match awards for both the Ghana Premier League and the Women's Premier League, NASCO will also present awards to Players and Coaches of the Month for both the Ghana Premier League and the Women's Premier League.

Each Ghana Premier League man of the match winner will receive a sleek mobile phone from NASCO and an electronic shaving machine, while players and coaches who win the Player of the Month and Coach of the Month award will receive television sets, a mobile phone and a plaque.

Details of prizes for the Women's Premier League Player of the Match, Player of the Month, and Coach of the Month will be revealed at a joint press conference by NASCO and GFA next week ahead of the commencement of the Women's Premier League.

NASCO has been the official man of the match sponsor of the Ghana Premier League since 2017.