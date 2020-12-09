7 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted allegations by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Commission has ousted the party's representative Rojo Mettle Nunoo from the National Collation Center.

Reports were rife on various social media platforms that the National Democratic Congress' Rojo Mettle Nunoo had been sacked from the EC's strong room on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the Electoral Commission, it says no such incident has ever happened and Rojo Mettle Nunoo has not been driven out of the strong room as speculated.

“Rojo Mettle Nunoo was never at any point driven out of the national collation centre.”

The EC adds that it is surprised by the claims being peddled around as the Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo has comported himself and corporated very well.

“The allegation comes as a surprise to the Commission. Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo has comported himself and cooperated with the staff of the Commission and other Political Party Agents throughout the process of validating the results coming from the Regional Collation Centres and has expressed no concerns with the certified results released so far.”

The election management body further indicated that the National collation centre has been “peaceful and cordial throughout the process.” it added.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: