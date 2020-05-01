1 hour ago

It appears the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not name the running mate for their party flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, anytime soon until the fight against the deadly coronavirus is won.

According to the former president, though he already knows who his running mate will be for the upcoming general elections, it is, however, not the opportune time to name the person now when the party cannot outdoor him because of President Akufo-Addo's ban on social gathering in a bid to contain the virus.

Answering a question on when he will name his running mate during his second live digital conversation with Ghanaians, he professed that, “in the midst of COVID-19, what is the use of naming a running mate you can’t even outdoor him. The president is encouraging all of us to stay at home, that’s not the most opportune time to come out and name your running mate and so we are on track.”

He opined that the party has enough time to do the announcement since the deadline for naming a running mate is when the Electoral Commission opens nominations in September.

Mr Mahama highlighted that “We have timelines that we are working on. We have to put up our national campaign team, we have to name and outdoor our running mate, we have to publish and inaugurate our manifesto. These are all timelines that the party is working on. Currently, we are doing the training of our party agents and so we are not late at all.”

Meanwhile, he hinted that his running mate is someone who is worthy and will make significant progress and prosperity of this country.

Television broadcaster, Paul Adom-Otchere on Tuesday alleged that Mahama’s running mate is someone who hails from the Ashanti Region.

