48 minutes ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has stated that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will not immediately begin new projects but will instead, complete those that have been abandoned.

According to John Mahama, the country’s economic situation will not allow the government in waiting to start new projects.

Speaking to delegates in the Tano North constituency as part of a campaign tour in the Ahafo Region, Mahama, a flagbearer aspirant of the NDC, said that when the party takes office, it will ensure that all abandoned infrastructural works are completed.

“With the economic crisis that we currently have, by the time the NDC comes into power in 2025, we are still going to have a restricted fiscal space because of the economic difficulties. A new NDC will not be in a hurry to start new projects. What we will do is that the projects that have been ongoing and have been abandoned and uncompleted, we will take an inventory of all of them and with the little resources, we will dedicate it to finishing them.”

Source: citifmonline