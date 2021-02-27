1 hour ago

Celebrated Evangelist Diana Asamoa has been cited in video footage insisting that ‘no one shall stand against’ the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in his bid to aspire to be president.

The gospel artiste during a ministration at a thanksgiving service at the Open Heavens Revival Chaple in Accra, took everyone by surprise when she converted lyrics in the popular ‘Akukodroo’ worship song to campaign for Mr Alan Kyerematen.

The evangelist repeatedly stressed a portion of the stanza “No one will be able to stand against you all the days of your life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Joshua 1:5).

It is unclear whether Diana Asamoah, a known sympathizer of the governing NPP was speaking under the influence of the Holy Spirit.

The declaration comes in the wake of similar pronouncements by Leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Salifu Amoako who prophesied during the December 31st watch night service that, he saw a vision in which the Minister of Trade and Industry designate, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen was chosen as the next flagbearer of the NPP.

A number of pastors have also made predictions of the goodies in store for Mr Kyerematen.